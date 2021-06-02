During the height of the pandemic, many essential workers in the agriculture industry came into contact with the COVID-19 virus. Due to close working and housing quarters, many became ill and were spreading the virus. The Housing for the Harvest program was created to mitigate the spread. Farmer laborers who had contracted COVID-19 were provided a safe place to quarantine in a free hotel room. California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross said the program has evolved “because of what we’ve learned implementing the program.”

The program has expanded its services and now reaches 17 counties. Eligible farm or food processor workers may qualify for up to $750 in financial assistance if they quarantine at the hotel, or up to $500 if they quarantine at home, which is new. They also have access to free meals, transportation, wellness checks, laundry service and COVID-19 testing.

Listen to the full report below.

Updates to the Housing for the Harvest as the Pandemic Continues

