Updated Guidelines for Claims on Meat and Poultry Labels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released updated guidelines to improve how companies support claims about how animals are raised and the environmental impact of meat and poultry products. These claims include labels like “Raised Without Antibiotics”, “Grass Fed”, and “Climate Friendly”. The new guidelines encourage companies to use third-party certifications to ensure these claims are accurate and not misleading.

A recent USDA study found that 20% of cattle labeled Raised Without Antibiotics actually had antibiotic residues highlighting the need for stricter oversight. In response, the guidelines now recommend that companies conduct regular testing and maintain stronger documentation to support their claims.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will be closely monitoring these claims and will take enforcement action against companies that fail to meet the standards.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West