Upcoming Webinar on Communicating with Farmers Under Stress

The Penn State University Extension Service is holding a webinar titled “Communicating With Farmers Under Stress.” The event is aimed at helping participants learn the signs of stress and how to help. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on August 6, 2024. The program is designed for agriculture industry professionals, loan officers, family members of farmers, and concerned citizens.

The session will cover how to communicate with and respond to farmers and their family members when they need assistance. The webinar will help participants learn to build awareness of the stressors affecting farmers and their families and to recognize the signs and symptoms of anxiety and the warning signs of suicide.

The webinar is free, but attendees must register before the webinar starts to get the access link. For more information or to sign up, go to the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu, or call 877-345-0691.

