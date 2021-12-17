Upcoming Survey for Farmers and Ranchers

With its goal to better improve knowledge and understanding of producers in America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study.

The survey mailed out this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers will allow USDA to improve and tailor its services for the industry. It also helps NASS determine what questions to incorporate in future censuses and surveys. This study will ask growers questions about race, ethnicity, gender, and disability status. USDA knows a farmers’ time is valuable and notes the questionnaire should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater said, “Participation in this study is voluntary yet vital.” Rater added, “The results of the study may lead to more robust demographic data products to assist other federal agencies, state and local governments, researchers, and analysts in administering and monitoring program effectiveness for the optimal support of diversity within American agriculture.”

All information reported by the farmer to NASS is kept confidential and general study results will be posted on the NASS website as a research report in the Education and Outreach section next year. Producers can respond online at www.agcounts.usda.gov or by mail. The deadline for response is Jan. 18, 2022. To get more information about agricultural statistics, visit www.nass.usda.gov.