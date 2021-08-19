The Advancing Women Conference is gearing up for its annual event. Although the event is based in Canada its virtual aspect makes it accessible for women around the globe to attend. Iris Meck, of Glacier FarmMedia and the director of the conference, says the leadership event is an opportunity for women to network and learn new ideas focusing on the ag industry. The conference is taking place on November 22nd and 23rd and will provide a variety of resources. You can register for the event by visiting www.AdvancingWomenConference.ca

Upcoming Conference for Women in Agriculture

