Up To $50 Million Available for Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing up to $50 million in 2024 to support local projects aimed at protecting, restoring, and enhancing wetlands on agricultural lands. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be accepting proposals for the Wetland Reserve Enhancement Partnership (WREP) until August 16. Funding support for the program comes from the 2018 Farm Bill and President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“Our goal is to leverage the Inflation Reduction Act’s additional funding to help mitigate climate change through our conservation programs while protecting and improving critical natural resources like wetlands and wildlife habitat,” NRCS Chief Terry Cosby said in a press release. “The Wetland Reserve Enhancement Program takes a collective focus amongst partners and producers, with persistent engagement in conservation activities that helps grow the healthy functions and values of wetland ecosystems on working lands.”

WREP helps farmers and ranchers to improve wetland ecosystems, which can mitigate climate change and support wildlife habitats. Eligible partners for WREP include Tribes, state and local governments, and NGOs, who must provide matching funds. This initiative aims to make conservation programs more accessible and effective in protecting valuable natural resources. Partners looking to learn more about WREP opportunities are encouraged to attend an online workshop on June 20.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West