The United States and Taiwan will hold an in-person negotiating round for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade in Taipei. The negotiations are under the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States. The next round of talks is scheduled for January 14-17. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office will lead the U.S. delegation through Assistant United States Trade Representative Terry McCartin and include representatives from several other U.S. government agencies.

The negotiation process started in June 2022, launching the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade. The initiative is intended to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for our workers and businesses, including through new trade agreements. The two sides last met in November, holding two days of discussion in New York.

United States and Taiwan to Hold Trade Negotiations

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.