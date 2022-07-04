United States Hog Inventory Down

As of June 1, there were 72.5 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down 1% from June 2021 and down slightly from March 1, 2022, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). NASS surveyed roughly 4,700 operators across the nation during the first half of June.

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 72.5 million hogs and pigs, 66.4 million were market hogs, while 6.17 million were kept for breeding.

Between March and May 2022, 32.9 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down 1% from the same time period one year earlier. During that time, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 11 pigs per litter.

U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.02 million sows farrow between June and August 2022, and 3.01 million sows farrow between September and November 2022.

Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 23 million head. Minnesota had the second-largest inventory at 8.40 million head. North Carolina was third with 8.20 million head.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.