A unique berry that tastes like a baked apple. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

If you want a special berry plant to add to your garden, consider growing cloudberries. These small, rare, delicate plants produce delicious berries and take up such little space. And, they taste like baked apples.

Cloudberries are typically found in the alpine and arctic tundra regions in boggy, peaty areas. These plants grow on straight, branchless stocks with leaves that have five to seven lobes.

Flowers appear on the cloudberry plants from June to August; these flowers are white or white with reddish tips. After pollination, the flowers develop into raspberry-sized berries that start as pale red and ripen to amber in the early fall.

Cloudberries are a bit tricky to grow. They spend a lot of time in the wild, covered by snow and spreading underground. One of the reasons cloudberries aren’t sold commercially is that they are easy to damage and don’t transport well.

Cloudberries are edible straight off the plant or baked, similar to raspberries or blackberries. If you’re able to get your hands on them, try making jam, juices, tarts, and even wines with cloudberries. They freeze well for future use as well.

