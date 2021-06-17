As markets for agricultural products begin to increase their demand, some uncertainty remains. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen said that the slow reopening of some schools was a good indicator of some normalcy returning to food markets. However, there is a bit of skepticism as to how markets will continue to shift with California lifting the pandemic-related restrictions.

“There is a hesitation with all this though. We all know that those restaurants shuttered overnight. Therefore, as they start to open, I think there’s some cautious optimism that we’re going to continue to go forward. But folks understand that they’ve got to be very certain when it comes to the commodities that they’re planting and making sure they’ve got a home for it,” Jacobsen noted. “So, it’s just a matter of trying to figure out what those markets are with all the uncertainty that’s out there.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Uncertainty Remains as Some Markets Begin to Pick Up Demand

