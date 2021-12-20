Uncertainty at California Ports Continues to Create Problems

The uncertainty at California ports is an ongoing problem for the food supply chain, with expectations for the issue to continue well into the next year. Labor shortages at the ports have been compounded with trucking shortages and certain practices of ocean carriers. The backlog at California ports is proving problematic for both imports as well as exports. The continuing delays have been particularly difficult for the fresh produce industry to navigate. Some economists have a more pessimistic view on the port challenges, with projections for the issues to continue into 2023.

