UC Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba-Colusa is holding grower meetings in October to provide research updates on some of the major crops in the Sacramento Valley. The classes will be relevant to growers throughout California and are primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety.

The October 4 webinar will focus on cost effective almond IPM practices with short segments related to prune and walnut pest management. Integrated weed management in rice systems will be the topic of discussion for the October 11webinar. The October 18 webinar will feature information on vegetable IPM in the Sacramento Valley. The final webinar will take place on October 25th, with a presentation on optimizing pesticide applications and relevant field crop updates.

A local in-person meeting will take place on Wednesday, October 20at the Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba office and will cover all four topics addressed in the webinar series. Details about the meetings and registration information is available here.

Listen to the radio report below.

UCCE Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Webinars and Meeting Coming Up in October

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West