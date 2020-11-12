The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) is offering a water measurement and reporting course on Wednesday, November 18. Water-rights holders are required to report any water diverted from surface streams. UCCE is making a virtual training session available for those who want to measure and report their water themselves. Registration for the event will be limited. The workshop will clarify reporting requirements for ranches and help participants understand which meters are appropriate for different scenarios. The virtual session will also teach participants how to calculate and report volume from flow data and how to determine measurement equipment accuracy.

Listen to the radio report below.

UCCE Offering Water Measurement and Reporting Course November 18

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West