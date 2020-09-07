University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba-Colusa is holding a series of webinars in September and October to provide research updates on some of the major crops in the Sacramento Valley. On September 9, Orchard Systems Advisor Franz Niederholzer will be reviewing almond IPM practices. Vegetable Crops Advisor, Amber Vinchesi-Vahl will be discussing pest issues in vegetables along with a research update on disease and weed management in processing tomatoes and cucumber beetles in melons on September 16th.

On September 30, Rice Farm Advisor Whitney Brim-DeForest will be covering research updates on specific weed species, resistance management, and new herbicides in rice. Agronomy Advisor Sarah Light will be discussing opportunities to decrease environmental risk through pesticide selection and application, accurate diagnosis, and reduction of loss to the environment on October 7.

Enrollment for the webinar series will be limited. Registration information is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

UCCE Continuing Education Seminars for September and October

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West