The University of California Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education Program is once again offering support for innovative pilot projects. UC Agriculture and Natural Resources has reinstated the program after a 10-year pause on the program. Eleven recipients were recently named for its 2021 Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems Small Grants Program. A total of $77,000 in funding will go towards supporting a variety of pilot projects from higher learning institutions and other organizations.

Grant recipients include Fresno State, for a project to evaluate cover crops in table grapes and the effects on water demand and weeds. The Agricultural and Land-Based Training Association will be piloting an ag plastics recycling program, with an emphasis on Spanish-speaking small-scale producers. UC Davis will be developing a team of researchers and community groups to establish a research and extension program to support beginning and first-generation ranchers.

Listen to the radio report below.

UC SAREP Reinstates Grant Program with $77,000 in Awards

