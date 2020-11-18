UC Nitrogen Management Course Available Through December 31

Anyone interested in learning more about nitrogen management or looking for Continuing Education credits is invited to participate in the University of California (UC) Nitrogen Course. The webinar series is delivered by UC researchers and extension specialists. The seven-part video series is available through December 31 with video modules being released on a weekly basis. Each of the modules are eligible for Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units.

The subject matter touches on the objectives established by the American Society of Agronomy for the new California nitrogen specialty exam. The video series covers soil nitrogen cycling, environmental impacts, plant nitrogen utilization, irrigation and nitrogen management, and California cropping systems. The course will close to new students on January 1 and four discussion sections will become available later in the month.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West