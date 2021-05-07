UC Davis Offering E-Learning Sessions on Production Ag Water

Friant-Kern Canal Agriculture Landscape

UC Davis is offering a series of online learning sessions focused on water in agricultural production. The E-learning series will provide information on a variety of topics including risks associated with production ag water, best practices for water management, treatment options, and updates on the Produce Safety Rule water testing requirements. Registration for the online series along with agenda information is available online.

The first session in the series will be held on Thursday, May 13. It will focus on information for assessing on-farm risks associated with pre-harvest agricultural water systems. The next session will feature an introduction to options for treating agricultural water and is scheduled for Thursday May 20. The last session of the series will be held on Thursday, June 17 and will include an update on agricultural water and the Produce Safety Rule.

