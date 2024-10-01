UC Davis Licenses Strawberry Varieties Worldwide

The University of California, Davis (UC Davis) has announced new licensing agreements to provide over a dozen of its renowned strawberry varieties to growers globally. This initiative allows nurseries and fruit growers in Mexico, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East to access the full range of varieties developed by the UC Davis Public Strawberry Breeding Program.

UC Davis strawberries account for about 60% of the strawberries consumed worldwide. UK-based Global Plant Genetics (GPG) will introduce 15 legacy varieties to its portfolio in regions including China, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. GPG has been a master licensee of UC Davis since 2018, overseeing the licensing of several recently developed varieties in these markets.

In Mexico, the San Diego-based company Fresa Fortaleza (F2) will serve as the new master licensee for the legacy varieties. Since 2020, F2 has already been responsible for the newer varieties.

Dean Helene Dillard of the UC Davis College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences expressed excitement about the expanded agreements, highlighting the importance of collaboration in supporting nurseries and growers.

The new agreements cover a wide geographic area, including the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, several South American countries, China, and parts of the Middle East. The UC Davis Public Strawberry Breeding Program aims to meet growers’ needs by developing strawberries with improved yield, flavor, disease resistance, and adaptability to various growing conditions. The program not only licenses varieties but also trains the next generation of leaders in agricultural research.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.