UC Cooperative Extension and Colusa RCD launch ‘Soil Health Connection’

University of California Cooperative Extension and the Colusa County Resource Conservation District announce the launch of the Soil Health Connection, an informative outreach YouTube channel. The channel hosts virtual discussions and interviews with leading soil science researchers and farmers with the intention of shedding light on the importance of soil health in California’s agricultural systems.

Hosts Sarah Light, UCCE agronomy advisor, and Liz Harper, Colusa County RCD executive director, bring their own knowledge and expertise to the channel by inviting guests and viewers to think about soil health through various lenses. The channel has already released episodes touching on the connections between soils and economics, agroecology, nutrient management, conservation, regenerative agriculture and more.

Featured guests from a multitude of backgrounds help capture differing perspectives and the interdisciplinary nature of the field of soil health. One episode in Spanish has been released.

Soil Health Connection is a product of Light and Harper’s collaborative research supported by the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soils Program in partnership with Richter AG and Davis Ranch. The project is evaluating how soil moisture dynamics change with and without cover crops in an annual cropping system. In addition to the applied research and demonstration aspect, the project also aims to provide a platform for community outreach and education.

Experts in soil health and related fields, as well as growers participating in soil health practices, are encouraged to email Light at selight@ucanr.edu if interested in participating in the Soil Health Connection.

To learn more about soil health in the Sacramento Valley, tune in to hear from the professionals who are getting their hands dirty with these issues every day. New episodes are released bi-weekly at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRI4lXL4f_ro_Flnp4lu6IA.

UC Agriculture and Natural Resources brings the power of UC to all 58 counties. Through research and Cooperative Extension in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition, economic and youth development, our mission is to improve the lives of all Californians. Learn more at ucanr.edu.