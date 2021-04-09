The 2020-2025 Strategic Plan from UC Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) helps to serve as a roadmap for accomplishing ambitious goals moving forward. UC ANR Vice President Glenda Humiston said the plan helps the department carry out its overall mission. A multi-year framework is established through the plan, enabling UC ANR to prioritize programs and resources to better serve the state.

“The strategic plan really gets into criteria, milestones, budgets, people, who’s responsible for what, and how we’re actually going to get it done,” Humiston explained. “I think that’s critical because having that kind of specificity helps to ensure that we are getting the job done.”

UC ANR Strategic Plan Serves as Roadmap for Future Success

