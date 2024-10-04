UC ANR Releases First Manual on Olive Oil Production

California olive growers now have access to the state’s first comprehensive guide on producing high-quality olive oil. Published by University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR), the “Olive Production Manual for Oil” offers practical advice for improving olive fruit yield and oil quality.

Facing competition from lower-priced European imports, California producers are focusing on quality. The manual provides essential guidance, with topics like irrigation management, harvest timing, and the importance of testing soil and water. Co-editor Selina Wang of UC Davis emphasized that good fruit is the key to superior oil.

With nearly 37,000 acres of oil olives planted in California, the manual addresses the rapid growth of the industry. Mechanical pruning and super-high-density planting systems have made oil olive production more feasible, but growers still need to hand-prune for optimal yield.

The manual, written by experts and industry professionals, aims to help California olive oil producers maintain their edge in the global market through efficiency and quality improvement.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.