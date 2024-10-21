UC ANR Project to Help Underserved Farmers in SoCal with Land Ownership

San Diego County is home to more than 5,000 small farms, but fewer than 2% are owned or operated by Black, Indigenous, or people of color, according to the 2022 Agricultural Census. For many marginalized communities, historical inequities have limited access to land and farming opportunities.

Chandra Richards, land equity academic coordinator for the University of California Cooperative Extension, is working to identify and address these challenges through the Climate Action and Land Equity (CALE) project. Funded by the Department of Conservation, CALE supports historically underrepresented farmers by building coalitions, assessing capacity, and planning for climate action.

Land tenure, which defines the agreements between landowners and tenants, is a critical issue. Short-term leases, common in Southern California, pose risks for small farmers when land is sold, potentially disrupting operations.

Byron Nkhoma, a Zimbabwean farmer in Ramona, leases land to grow vegetables under his operation, Hukama Produce. Since starting in 2015, he has faced two ownership changes, raising concerns about the stability of his lease. “It’s not just about finding land—it’s about managing it for generations to come,” said Richards.

Nkhoma applies sustainable farming practices, such as drip irrigation and composting, to improve soil health. Through CALE, Hukama Produce receives technical support for conservation, grant writing, and tenure-building strategies.

Richards highlighted these issues during the Western Extension Leadership Development (WELD) conference, held in San Diego from September 23-27. Conference participants toured Hukama Produce, learning from Nkhoma’s experiences and sharing ways to support small farmers.

“Hukama means ‘to grow relationships,'” Nkhoma said. “When we feed others, we build community.” Farmers interested in CALE or land equity efforts can contact Richards at cmrichards@ucanr.edu. For job opportunities, visit UC Agriculture and Natural Resources’ website.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.