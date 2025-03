Of the issues discussed at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s FUSION conference was that of the U.S. trade deficit. The fiscal year 2025 is projected to see a record trade deficit of $49 billion, a figure that has been growing annually and is expected to rise by nearly 40% next year. The U.S. exports bulk commodities, while imports include high-value products like fresh fruits and vegetables.

U.S. Trade Deficit Discussed at AFBF FUSION Conference