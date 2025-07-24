U.S. Spirits Sales Plunge Amid Canada Trade Dispute

U.S.-Canada Trade Dispute Takes a Toll on Spirits Industry

A new economic analysis by Spirits Canada has revealed dramatic sales declines in both imported and domestic spirits following a retaliatory move by Canadian provinces to remove U.S. spirits from liquor store shelves. The decision came in response to a 25% American tariff imposed on certain Canadian imports by the U.S. government.

Reported by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West:

Sales Plummet After Provincial Pullback

According to the report, Canadian provinces began removing U.S. spirits from their shelves on March 5th. The impact was swift and substantial. By the end of April:

U.S. spirits sales in Canada dropped by 66.3%

Canadian spirits sales declined by 6.3%

Sales of other imported spirits fell by 8.2%

Total spirits sales in Canada were down 12.8%

These figures highlight not only the disproportionate effect on American-made products but also the broader disruption to Canada’s entire spirits sector.

A Diplomatic Rebuke With Economic Fallout

The removal of U.S. spirits, intended as a diplomatic rebuke to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, resulted in economic ripple effects far beyond the intended target. Retailers, domestic producers, and importers across Canada all experienced sharp declines in sales.

What began as a trade retaliation tactic has become a wider economic challenge for the alcohol industry in both countries.

Industry Groups Call for Resolution

Recognizing the damage inflicted on both sides of the border, Spirits Canada and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) are now urging government leaders to negotiate a resolution. Their goal is to restore trade cooperation and support a spirits industry that has long been economically beneficial for both nations.

Conclusion

The trade dispute underscores the interconnectedness of global agricultural and beverage markets. With millions in lost revenue and shrinking consumer access to international brands, industry leaders are calling for swift diplomatic efforts to repair the damage. As negotiations continue, the future of U.S.-Canada spirits trade remains uncertain.