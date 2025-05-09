U.S. red meat exports showed promising growth in March, with beef, pork, and lamb all trending higher compared to the same period last year, according to the latest USDA data compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF).

Beef exports reached 109,330 metric tons (mt) in March, up 1% year-over-year, while the export value climbed 4% to $922 million, marking the highest level since June. Key growth markets included Taiwan, Mexico, Central America, Chile, and Africa, though exports to China face ongoing challenges due to retaliatory tariffs.

Pork exports also improved, rising 3% to 269,344 mt, with a 4% boost in value to $769.7 million. Mexico, Central America, and Colombia led this growth, while South Korea saw a strong rebound.

Lamb exports hit their highest levels since 2019, totaling 278 mt, up 45% from a year ago, with export value rising 18% to $1.5 million, driven largely by demand from Mexico and the Caribbean.

U.S. Red Meat Exports Rise in March, Beef Hits Nine-Month High

Exports of U.S. beef, pork and lamb trended higher year-over-year in March, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Beef export value was the highest since June, while Latin American markets again fueled pork export growth. March exports of lamb muscle cuts were the largest in more than five years.

March beef exports totaled 109,330 metric tons (mt), up 1% from a year ago, while export value reached $922 million – up 4% and the highest since June. First-quarter exports were slightly below last year’s pace at 310,368 mt, but increased 2% in value to $2.53 billion.

“Despite a great deal of uncertainty, global demand for U.S. beef remains robust and resilient,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “The March export results confirm this, with demand trending higher in Taiwan and Mexico, reaching record levels in Central America and holding up well in Japan and Korea. Although we anticipate that China’s retaliatory tariffs and expired plant registrations will have a more drastic impact on April and May exports, the U.S. industry’s efforts to diversify markets and broaden U.S. beef’s global footprint are definitely paying dividends.”

March pork exports increased 3% year-over-year to 269,344 mt, valued at $769.7 million (up 4%). First-quarter exports were slightly above last year’s record value pace at $2.11 billion, but slightly lower in volume (754,488 mt).

“March was another spectacular month for U.S. pork demand in Mexico and Central America, but exports also rebounded nicely to Colombia and Korea,” Halstrom said. “Duty-free access has helped fuel pork exports to these key markets, where we continue to see heightened competition.”

Plant eligibility for China is less of an issue for U.S. pork than for U.S. beef, as China renewed most pork establishments in mid-March. But Halstrom cautioned that both pork and beef exports to China have since hit a wall due to China’s prohibitive duties, which now total 172% for U.S. pork and 147% for U.S. beef.

“Shipments already in the pipeline can still clear without the extra 125% tariff, provided they shipped before April 10 and arrive in China by May 13,” Halstrom explained. “But new business has been effectively halted until there is a de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade impasse.”

Taiwan, Mexico, Central America fuel March beef export growth

March was a bounceback month for U.S. beef exports to Taiwan, which jumped 34% from a year ago to 5,086 mt, while export value climbed 33% to $60.5 million. These results pushed first-quarter exports to Taiwan 1% above last year’s pace at 12,212 mt, while export value climbed 11% to $147.6 million. The U.S. is the dominant supplier of high-value chilled beef in Taiwan, capturing 72% of the chilled import market.

Beef exports to Mexico also closed the first quarter on a high note, increasing 6% from a year ago in March to 17,592 mt, while export value climbed 7% to $110.9 million. For January through March, shipments to Mexico were 3% below last year’s pace at 54,861 mt, while value was steady at $332.7 million. Mexico is the leading volume destination for U.S. beef variety meat, including large volumes of tripe, lips and hearts. First-quarter variety meat shipments increased 5% from a year ago in volume (30,162 mt) and 6% in value ($81.6 million).

Coming off a record year in 2024, beef exports to Central America continue to gain momentum. Led by growth in Guatemala and Panama, March exports to the region increased 23% from a year ago to 2,158 mt, valued at $19.8 million (up 29%). First-quarter exports were 5% above last year at 6,018 mt, with exports to Costa Rica and Panama on a record pace. Value climbed an impressive 24% to $52.5 million, led by a record value pace in Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras.

Other first-quarter results for U.S. beef exports include:

March beef exports to Japan were steady with last year in both volume (21,683 mt) and value ($168.5 million). For January through March, exports were down 5% to 59,846 mt, valued at $451.8 million (down 4%). This is largely due to a sharp decline in beef variety meat exports – mainly tongues and skirts – which fell 16% to 9,299 mt, valued at $91.3 million (down 24%).

Beef exports to South Korea trended modestly lower in March, declining…….

Read the full report.