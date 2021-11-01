U.S. and Mexican agriculture delegates met during the 30th annual meeting of the Tri-National Agricultural Accord. The officials discussed concerns regarding recent decisions by Mexico’s federal government to impose arbitrary prohibitions on agricultural biotechnology and certain pesticides. Delegates reaffirmed their commitment that the regulation, import and use of these critical tools be based on science and established a working group to promote the goal, according to the U.S.-based National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. NASDA President Richard Ball of New York says, “We must work hand-in-hand to encourage the free flow of food across our borders and the continued development of technology that supports global climate resiliency.” The Tri-National Agricultural Accord is the primary opportunity for senior state and provincial agricultural officials of Canada, the U.S. and Mexico to work together on agricultural trade and development issues, a long-standing commitment to trade by the three countries.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

U.S.-Mexico Ag Officials Establish Working Group