The U.S. mango market continues to thrive, fueled by strong harvest volumes from multiple exporting countries. Guatemala, Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic are actively harvesting and packing mangoes for shipment to the U.S., helping to meet growing demand.

Mango consumption has steadily increased due to its versatility, sweetness, and health benefits, making it a rising star in U.S. produce imports.

