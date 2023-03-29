The U.S. remains the top exporter of a few commodities, but the competition is getting closer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) released a report on the competitiveness of U.S. exports, and it shows while we’re still top in some categories, the competition is getting hotter. The report says that export shares and exports-to-production ratios indicate the United States is still the top exporter of corn, tree nuts, and cotton. However, it also says other competitors have gained shares in the global wheat and soybean markets.

Over the last decade, the U.S. lost its position in the global wheat market as the EU, Russia, and Ukraine gained market shares, according to the report. It also says Brazil and Argentina continue to pose a challenge to U.S. soybean exports. Brazil has been the largest exporter of soybean oilseed since 2021.

The ERS report shows the United States’ involvement, or lack thereof, in trade agreements contributes to its export competitiveness. From 2012 through 2020, the U.S. didn’t establish any new free trade agreements.

Is U.S. Losing Trade Competitiveness?

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.