U.S. Helping to Feed the World

The United States has long prided itself in our ability to feed the world. Administration leaders have taken another step to do just that.

U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Agency for International Development are drawing down the full balance of the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust. It’s part of an effort to provide $670 million in food assistance to countries in need as a result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The USDA says the world is suffering from historic levels of global food insecurity, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine and its effects on global food supplies. Available estimates suggest an additional 40 million people could be pushed into poverty and food insecurity as a result of Russia’s aggression.

USAID will use $282 million to procure U.S. food commodities for six countries facing severe food insecurity: Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Yemen. USDA will provide $388 million in additional funding through the Commodity Credit Corporation to cover shipping costs.

