According to a report from USDA, the U .S. fresh pear industry is set to face a historic downturn in the 2024-25 season, with production and exports forecast to reach their lowest level in decades.

U. S. Fresh Pear Production at the Lowest Level since 1967-68

Total U .S. pear production is expected to drop 20 percent to 470,000 metric tons, the smallest harvest since the 1967-68 season. The downturn is being attributed to adverse weather taking a toll across all three major producing pear states, which include Washington, Oregon, and California. Now, despite a downturn in fresh pears, canned pear inventories remain robust, according to the report.

