The U.S. Forest Service is hosting a week-long series of webinars focusing on invasive pests. The webinars begin today and will run through Friday, February 26. Each of the hour-long webinars are scheduled to being at 12:30 p.m. The SCIENCEx webinar series brings together scientists and land management experts to provide insight on the best practices to address natural resource challenges across the U.S.

Today’s webinar will focus on invasive tree pests and pathogens. Tomorrow’s session will highlight invasive tree diseases. Wednesday will feature information about invasive aquatics. Thursday addresses invasive animals and animal pathogens. The final webinar on Friday will focus on invasive plants.

Listen to the radio report below.

U.S. Forest Service Hosting Week of Invasive Pest Webinars Beginning Today

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West