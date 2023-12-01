U.S. Farmers at COP28

U.S. farmers are involved in international climate change conversations at COP28. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Several U.S. farm representatives will be on hand during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP28, to express agriculture’s important role in climate mitigation efforts.

“We’ll have a number of opportunities both through our direct involvement as a member of the World Farming Organization, which is a global body and there will be different panels, everything related to regenerative agriculture and additional ways that farmers either through past experiences with carbon banks and so forth can be part of that,” said Rob Larew of the National Farmers Union. “We also will be engaged in the daily meetings with the broader farming community there, known as the Farmer Constituency, which is again another direct pipeline, hopefully to influencing world conversations around climate. We talk about the concerns that we have.”

The conference is now underway in Dubai and continues through December 12.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.