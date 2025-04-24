U.S. egg production totaled 8.63 billion in March 2025, a 7% drop from the same month last year. That figure includes 7.35 billion table eggs and 1.28 billion hatching eggs — with 1.18 billion from broiler-type hens and 104 million from egg-type hens.

The average number of laying hens in March was 351 million, down 8% year-over-year. Despite the smaller flock, productivity slightly improved: hens produced 2,458 eggs per 100 layers, up from March 2024.

As of April 1, the U.S. layer count remained at 351 million, split among 287 million producing table eggs, 60.4 million producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 4 million producing egg-type hatching eggs. The daily lay rate averaged 79.1 eggs per 100 layers, a slight dip from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, 60.7 million egg-type chicks hatched in March — up 11% from March 2024.

U.S. Egg Production Falls in March