U.S. egg production totaled 8.63 billion in March 2025, down 7% from the same month last year, according to new government data. The total included 7.35 billion table eggs and 1.28 billion hatching eggs — with 1.18 billion from broiler-type hens and 104 million from egg-type hens.

The average number of laying hens in March was 351 million, an 8% decline year-over-year. Despite the smaller flock, productivity improved slightly: hens produced 2,458 eggs per 100 layers, up from March 2024.

As of April 1, the national layer count remained at 351 million, divided among 287 million producing table eggs, 60.4 million producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 4 million producing egg-type hatching eggs. The daily lay rate averaged 79.1 eggs per 100 layers, a slight decrease from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, 60.7 million egg-type chicks hatched in March, an 11% increase from March 2024.

U.S. Egg Production Falls in March