U.S. Dairy Leading on Climate Coalition

The National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC) have signed a set of principles and a new partnership with National Agricultural Organizations from several other countries. The goal is to constructively engage governments and international organizations around the world on the issues of livestock, agriculture, climate, and trade. The countries in the new partnership include Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia, and Colombia.

USDEC and the NMPF will coordinate and support engagements with government officials and international organizations in promoting policies that encourage sustainable productivity growth while taking into consideration the unique needs of the livestock industry as well as profitability for farmers. The U.S dairy groups point out that, “Far too often, global convenings and climate proposals reflect ideologies at the expense of science, ignore any progress that the industry already made in reducing emissions, and try to impose one-size-fits-all solutions on industries they don’t fully understand.”

