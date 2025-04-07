U.S. beekeepers lost a record 1.6 million honeybee colonies between June 2024 and March 2025, according to new data released April 3. Commercial beekeepers were hit hardest, losing 62% of their colonies—an unusual shift, since they typically fare better than smaller operations.

The survey, led by Project Apis m. and supported by multiple industry groups, collected data from 842 beekeepers managing nearly 2 million colonies—about 72% of the nation’s total. Losses also hit hobbyist and sideline beekeepers, who saw 51% and 54% declines, respectively.

Experts say the impact on agriculture could be significant. With fewer bees to pollinate crops like almonds, apples, and melons, farmers may see reduced yields and higher production costs. Economic losses for beekeepers are already estimated at over $600 million.

The USDA is investigating the cause, testing bees from affected colonies for disease, pesticide exposure, and other stressors. Results are expected soon. Industry leaders are urging swift action to help beekeepers recover. “We haven’t seen losses like this in 20 years,” said Patty Sundberg, president of the American Beekeeping Federation. Without support, many beekeeping operations—and the crops they help produce—may be at risk.

U.S. Beekeepers Report Record Colony Losses, Raising Alarm for Farmers