There’s an increase in the number of people facing hunger. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Over 122 million more people around the world are facing hunger since 2019 due to COVID-19 and repeated weather shocks and conflicts like the war in Ukraine. That’s according to the latest “State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” report published this week by the United Nations.

Several agencies within the U.N. say if the trends remain as they are, the Sustainable Development Goals of ending hunger by 2030 won’t be reached. The latest report shows that between 691 and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022. While the numbers have stalled between 2021 and 2022, there are many places in the world facing increasing hunger. Hunger was still rising in western Asia, the Caribbean, and throughout all the subregions of Africa in 2022. Africa remains the hardest-hit region in the world with one in five people facing hunger on the continent, more than twice the global average.

U.N. Says More People Facing Hunger

State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023

State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023

Urbanization, Agrifood Systems Transformation and Healthy Diets across the Rural-Urban Continuum According to new joint-agency State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World figures, global hunger remained relatively unchanged from 2021 to 2022. New figures in the 2023 SOFI report estimate that between 691 and 783 million people in the world faced hunger in 2022.

