Two workshops are coming up addressing California’s 30×30 plan for conservation. The California Natural Resources Agency will be hosting workshops on June 8 and June 15. The workshops will cover Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030. Registration information for the workshops is available online.

The first workshop will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Representatives from CalFire, the National Park Service, UC Davis, and UC Cooperative Extension will be discussing a variety of climate goals as it relates to the Natural and Working Lands Climate Smart Strategy.

The second workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Discussion participants include personnel from The Trust for Public Lands, the Greenlining Institute, UC Davis and UC Berkeley, Fresno Building Healthy Communities and The Corps Network going over methods for advancing equity.

Listen to the radio report below.

Two Workshops Coming Up Addressing California’s 30×30 Plan

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West