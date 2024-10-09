Two California Dairy Workers Infected with HPAI

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has now confirmed two human cases of avian influenza (bird flu) in dairy workers. The cases were detected in individuals who had direct contact with infected cows. Both cases involved mild symptoms, and the individuals are expected to recover. The CDPH stressed that the overall risk to the general public remains low, as transmission of avian flu from birds or cows to humans is uncommon.

The CDPH is continuing to monitor the situation and has advised those who work with poultry or dairy cows to follow recommended safety practices to minimize exposure. These measures include wearing protective gear and avoiding contact with sick or dead animals. Avian influenza primarily spreads among birds, but the virus can occasionally infect humans, especially those in close contact with infected animals.

The department also encourages anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms after contact with birds to seek medical attention. For now, public health officials are keeping a close watch to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Pasteurized milk and dairy products continue to be safe to consume, as pasteurization is fully effective at inactivating the bird flu virus. As an added precaution, and according to longstanding state and federal requirements, milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public milk supply.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.