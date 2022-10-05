Turkeys May Cost More This Thanksgiving

Your Thanksgiving turkey may cost you more this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says turkey prices may hit record levels this Thanksgiving. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed turkey and egg costs in their latest Market Intel. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September, 112% higher than the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound. The previous record high price was $5.88 per pound in November 2015, during the 2015 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak. Inflation is adding to the price hikes. All retail food prices were 11.4% higher in August compared to the same time last year. Despite the higher prices, there should be enough turkeys available for the Thanksgiving demand.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall says “HPAI outbreaks in the spring and an uptick in cases in the fall are taking a toll, but farmers remain dedicated to ensuring America’s food supply remains strong.”

Farm Bureau says it is important to understand that farmers aren’t profiting from record-high retail prices. High supply costs from feed, fuel, fertilizer, and labor make raising turkeys even more expensive. USDA’s most recent Farm Sector Income Forecast predicts record high total production costs, increasing by 17.8% from 2021 to $437.4 billion in 2022.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

