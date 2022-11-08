Turkey Tips and Tricks

It’s time to be thinking turkey. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

With Thanksgiving just under three weeks away, the National Turkey Federation (NTF) shared helpful tips for Americans shopping for a turkey and preparing the Thanksgiving meal. NTF highlighted the robust availability of turkey products featured at retailers nationwide as well as its updated Thanksgiving 101, a comprehensive guide to preparing the holiday turkey.

Beth Breeding, NTF vice president says, “Planning ahead is our top tip for securing a turkey that meets your needs – and it will also help reduce some of that holiday stress.”

Another top tip: don’t forget to leave enough time to thaw the turkey. In addition to thawing and cooking tips, they also share advice on how to store the leftovers. It’s best to freeze turkey within one day of cooking for optimal texture and taste. Leftover turkey freezes well for up to six months if properly handled, packed, and frozen.

You can find more tips and tricks on their website at eatturkey.org.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.