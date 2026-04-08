Tulare County Farm Bureau Leader Reflects on Career, Agriculture Advocacy, and Industry Future

The April 8 episode of AgNet News Hour featured a conversation with longtime Tulare County Farm Bureau Executive Director Tricia Stever Blattler, highlighting her nearly two-decade career supporting agriculture and the critical role local farm bureaus play in advocating for farmers across California.

Blattler, who has spent 19 years leading the Tulare County Farm Bureau, discussed the scope and importance of agriculture in one of the most productive regions in the country. With over one million acres of irrigated farmland and a dairy industry valued at more than $1 billion, Tulare County remains a cornerstone of California agriculture.

“We are the largest dairy county in America,” she said. “We create a lot of milk and a lot of products for milk in this county.”

Her role has placed her at the center of key agricultural conversations, from local issues like land use and water access to broader challenges tied to regulation and policy. She emphasized that farm bureaus serve as a vital bridge between farmers and decision-makers.

“If you have a question about your land use or a water question… you can call your local Farm Bureau and get some form of assistance,” Blattler explained.

Beyond advocacy, she highlighted the importance of community and education within agriculture. Programs like FFA and 4-H continue to shape future leaders, though she noted challenges in maintaining a strong pipeline of agricultural educators.

“The number of ag teachers entering the pipeline is getting smaller and smaller,” she said, pointing to retention challenges within the profession.

As California prepares for a new governor, Blattler stressed the importance of leadership that understands rural communities and agriculture’s role in the state’s economy.

“Anytime rural communities… can have better representation in Sacramento, I think everyone in agriculture would see that as a win,” she said.

Blattler also reflected on her personal journey, growing up in an agricultural family in Exeter and building a career rooted in service to the farming community. Her experience spans both state and county-level Farm Bureau work, giving her a deep understanding of the industry’s evolving challenges.

As she prepares to step down later this year, Blattler plans to stay connected to agriculture through consulting and strategic advisory work, particularly helping farm families navigate succession planning and long-term business decisions.

“I’ve created a wonderful network of family farms and business owners,” she said. “I’m hoping to work with a small number of clients on strategic planning and leadership transition.”

She also expressed interest in writing and raising awareness about mental health in agriculture, an issue she has become passionate about in recent years.

Reflecting on her career, Blattler emphasized the sense of community that defines Farm Bureau work.

“Farm Bureau is a family,” she said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve and be a voice for this organization.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.