Delta Smelt (Hypomesus transpacificus). Native to the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta region of northern California.

President Donald Trump has rekindled a debate over a small, endangered fish in California by issuing an Executive Order titled “Putting People Over Fish,” aiming to redirect water from northern to southern California. The order targets the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta, which serves 30 million people.

Lorrie Boyer reporting for AgNet West

Trump Rekindles Debate Over Small, Endangered Fish in California

At a roundtable with Los Angeles leaders Friday, January 25, 2025, President Trump sounded off on California water policy.