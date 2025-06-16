Trump Speaks Out on Farm Labor Crisis

Former President Donald Trump is calling for immediate action to address the crisis facing America’s agricultural workforce. Speaking about the long-standing migrant workers that many farms rely on, Trump emphasized the need for common-sense solutions over rigid enforcement.

Trump: “We Can’t Do That to Our Farmers” – Call for Action on Ag Farm Labor

“We can’t take farmers and take all their people and send them back… They’ve been there 20, 25 years and worked great. The owner of the farm loves them,” Trump said. “We can’t do that to our farmers. Have to use a lot of common sense on that.”

He highlighted the problem of displacing experienced farmhands only to replace them with dangerous individuals, warning of unintended consequences if the current system is not fixed.

California Farms at Risk Without Labor Solutions

California’s multibillion-dollar ag industry depends heavily on migrant labor. Workers are often hired through labor contractors who manage everything from transportation to paperwork, ensuring legal employment and fair pay.

These workers move from farm to farm or return home when their work is complete. But ongoing legal uncertainty threatens this system and the food supply chain it supports.

Fixing the System, Not Breaking It

The call from Trump echoes the concerns of many growers: deporting long-time, skilled workers disrupts agriculture and invites instability. Ag industry advocates are pushing for legal work permits to protect these essential laborers from harassment and allow them to keep doing their jobs.

“The farm workers have the toughest job of all,” said Nick Papagni, “and we need to take care of them. They are the heart and soul of farming.”