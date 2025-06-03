The U.S. is taking a firmer stance on trade policy as President Donald Trump announces a significant increase in steel import tariffs. Under the new proposal, tariffs would rise from 25% to 50%, a move closely tied to the finalized acquisition deal involving Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.

Trump Doubles Steel Import Tariffs as U.S.-Japan Talks Continue

The tariff escalation comes at a pivotal time for global trade relations. On Friday, U.S. and Japanese officials wrapped up their fourth round of trade discussions in Washington, with plans already in place for a follow-up round ahead of the upcoming G7 summit.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the strategic value of these negotiations, stating that tackling both tariff and non-tariff barriers is key to expanding U.S. investment and economic security.

As the global trade landscape continues to shift, all eyes are on how these decisions will impact domestic manufacturing, international relations, and long-term economic stability.

