President Donald Trump issued an executive order focused on water management and infrastructure. Under this new order, the Water Subcabinet was created and will be co-chaired by the Secretary of the Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator. The water policy committee which makes up the subcabinet will include the Secretaries of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, the Secretary of the Army. Their role will be to more effectively handle water relater matters such as water resource management, water infrastructure, and prioritizing the availability of clean, safe, and reliable water supplies.

Also, under the order is the improvement of coordination between governments and communities including farmers, ranchers, and landowners, to “develop voluntary, market-based water and land management practices and programs that improve conservation efforts, economic viability, and water supply, sustainability, and security.”

NAFB contributed to this report.

Read the executive order here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-modernizing-americas-water-resource-management-water-infrastructure/

Trump Announces Subcabinet to Modernize Water Resource Management

