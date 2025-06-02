Trump Administration Invests to Revitalize U.S. Lumber Industry

The Trump administration is making a major move to boost America’s timber sector. According to Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins, the USDA is injecting $200 million into U.S. timber production. The initiative is designed to cut bureaucratic red tape, secure jobs, and reduce the wildfire risk plaguing American forests—particularly in California.

The investment is expected to increase the supply of homegrown wood, lower consumer costs, and reduce America’s dependence on foreign lumber. It’s a lifeline to rural communities and the environment alike.

“This is a big win for forests, small communities, and the American economy,” said Rollins. “Especially in California, where air quality and wildfire damage have become pressing issues.”

The USDA views this funding as a long-overdue modernization effort. Advocates hope it will prompt California to enact meaningful reforms in its forest management practices. With massive wildfires becoming the norm, many say the Golden State’s forestry policies need a complete overhaul.

Nick Papagni, “the Ag Meter,” reporting for AgNet West, concluded the report by calling this investment “a hopeful turning point for the U.S. Forest industry.”

