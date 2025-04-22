Trump Administration Challenging California Governor’s Lawsuit Against Tariff Regime

The Trump administration is challenging California Governor Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit against the US tariff regime, aiming to move it from San Francisco Federal Court to the Court of International Trade in New York. Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta are suing to block Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on Mexico, China, and Canada, citing potential harm to consumers and businesses, particularly in California’s significant agriculture and entertainment sectors.

