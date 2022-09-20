TRUCKS Act Gains Support

Highway transportation with cars and truck in tiltshift view.

Legislation that affects agricultural trucking is getting some support. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) of South Dakota introduced the TRUCKS Act, formally known as the Trucking Regulations Unduly Constricting Known Service-providers Act. It would allow states to issue a new Small Business Restricted Commercial Driver’s License without having to meet the federal safety program Entry-Level Driver Training requirements that were passed in 2012.

The training classes range from $450 to $8,500 and can take up to 20 days to complete. Senator Rounds calls the federal safety training program “burdensome”.

U.S. Custom Harvesters agrees and has endorsed the legislation. In a news release, U.S. Custom Harvesters states the legislation will remove burdensome government regulations and simplify the process of hiring CDL drivers, especially during a difficult labor market in the agriculture industry. In the news release, they state “The TRUCKS act will protect small businesses from these constricting regulations so they can fill positions in a timely manner and remain competitive in the industry.”

The new rule does still require other training and verification procedures.

