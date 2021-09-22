Tropical Fruit Easy to Grow Only Requiring Heat and Moisture

A super-easy tropical fruit to grow that only requires heat and moisture. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Image by jitendra1 from Pixabay

If you’re lucky enough to live in an area that is friendly to guava, there are many varieties you can grow, and they all have their own unique taste. They’re lovely in desserts, baking, smoothies, and eaten as fresh treats.

Typically, they do best in parts of Hawaii, California, Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. You can also grow guava in containers so that you can take them indoors in areas that get too cold.

Guava need full sun to thrive. If you live in a sweltering area, partial shade is advisable. You can plant from seeds, though you’re better off getting seeds from a retailer rather than from a fruit, as the germination rate is low. Guava can also be grown from cuttings. If you can, purchase a grafted variety from a reputable supplier. If you’re trying to save money and plant on a budget, then grow from seed or cuttings.

Guava trees are usually ready to harvest within 3-8 years after planting.

